Police: Man taken into custody after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection

(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police say he fired a gun into the air and placed it to his head at a busy intersection.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Moline Police Department received multiple 911 calls regarding a man with a gun near the 2400 block of 16th Street in the east alley.

An officer was in the area at the time and a second two-man squad car arrived moments later.

Police said a 26-year-old man armed with a handgun was walking north and went into the middle of the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities and fired the gun into the air.

The man also was holding the gun to his head, according to police.

Police immediately began evacuating businesses in the area as a precaution and additional law enforcement resources were requested from local agencies, including the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Traffic also was shut down and the intersection was secured.

Officers were able to talk to the man and de-escalate the situation, according to police. The man put the gun on the ground; officers secured it and took him into custody.

Police said the situation was resolved by 4:16 p.m. There is no further danger to the public, they added.

The incident is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

