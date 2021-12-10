DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Success Fair is on Tuesday, December 14 at the Rogalski Center - St. Ambrose University from 1-4 p.m. Having over 50 employers and organizations that will be on hand to help veterans, spouses and the entire community get a job in time for the new year!

The 2021 Success Fair was developed at the IowaWORKS Davenport Job Center five years ago, is the end of the year celebration for them to help any veterans still looking for work and having all the employers under one roof for easy accessibility. The event is open to the entire community, but veterans are strongly encouraged to attend.

