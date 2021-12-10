Advertisement

Quad-City Times Bix 7 mourns loss of Assistant Race Director

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 shared Friday, Assistant Race Director Rick McGrath died this past...
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 shared Friday, Assistant Race Director Rick McGrath died this past week.(KWQC/BIX7Facebook)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times Bix 7 shared Friday, Assistant Race Director Rick McGrath died this past week.

McGrath had been part of the Bix family for 20 plus years, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 said in a Facebook post.

“To know Rick was to smile & laugh, feeling like you’ve got the best friend in the world, even if you just met for the first time,” the Quad-City Times Bix 7 said. “We grieve this big loss with his family and our running community.”

The obituary for McGrath said “Ricky “Rick” L. McGrath, 65, of Moline, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island.”

The visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 12, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, the obituary said. Services will be 10 a.m. Dec. 13, at the funeral home and may also be viewed via live-stream by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Memorials may be made in care of the Rick McGrath Memorial Scholarship Fund, the obituary said. Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

