Rain this afternoon changes to snow by Saturday morning.

Near record highs next week!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Scattered showers will lift into the area this afternoon as a warm front pushes north.  This should help temps reach the 40s and 50s this afternoon, but our actual high temp won’t occur until 11:59PM as temps could surge into the 60s before a cold front comes barreling through tonight.  This will quickly drop temps back to the 30s and change any rain over to snow.  Winds will gust close to 40 mph on Saturday morning.  Temps will reach the 30s and 40s Saturday before we enjoy a long stretch of warmer than normal temps.  HIghs will be in the 50s early next week before peaking in the 60s next Wednesday!

TODAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers.  High: 50º Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain changes to snow.  Low: 35º Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy.  High: 41º.

