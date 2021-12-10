Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 233 new cases of COVID-19

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death of a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

The health department said the total number of deaths is now 394.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to his loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases now is 21,427.

The health department said there are currently 55 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

“We’ve added almost 1,000 cases since Dec. 1, and 709 just this week,” Hill said. “What we’re seeing in this post-Thanksgiving spike could foretell what we could happen after the holidays later this month.

“The good news is more than 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Rock Island County since Dec. 1. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses, including boosters. Please get whatever dose you need to protect yourself and your friends and family for the holidays and the winter season,” Hill said.

The new cases are:

  • One woman in her 90s
  • Five women in their 80s
  • Five women in their 70s
  • 13 women in their 60s
  • 12 women in their 50s
  • Nine women in their 40s
  • 20 women in their 30s
  • 16 women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • Seven girls in their teens
  • 22 girls younger than 13
  • One girl infant one or younger
  • Two men in their 80s
  • Five men in their 70s
  • 16 men in their 60s
  • 10 men in their 50s
  • 13 men in their 40s
  • 16 men in their 30s
  • 18 men in their 20s
  • Seven men in their teens
  • 10 boys in their teens
  • 16 boys younger than 13
  • Seven boy infants one or younger

