Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 233 new cases of COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death of a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

The health department said the total number of deaths is now 394.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to his loved ones,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday. The total number of cases now is 21,427.

The health department said there are currently 55 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

“We’ve added almost 1,000 cases since Dec. 1, and 709 just this week,” Hill said. “What we’re seeing in this post-Thanksgiving spike could foretell what we could happen after the holidays later this month.

“The good news is more than 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in Rock Island County since Dec. 1. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses, including boosters. Please get whatever dose you need to protect yourself and your friends and family for the holidays and the winter season,” Hill said.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Five women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

13 women in their 60s

12 women in their 50s

Nine women in their 40s

20 women in their 30s

16 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Seven girls in their teens

22 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

Two men in their 80s

Five men in their 70s

16 men in their 60s

10 men in their 50s

13 men in their 40s

16 men in their 30s

18 men in their 20s

Seven men in their teens

10 boys in their teens

16 boys younger than 13

Seven boy infants one or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.