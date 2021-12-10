Salvation Army Christmas Assistance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Major Bob Doliber, a member of The Salvation Army, shares that applications are being taken for Christmas Assistance now by the Davenport and Moline Salvation Army locations through November 24. Families that are in need of toys for children up to age 15 and holiday food boxes can make an appointment by calling 563-324-4808 for Scott County residents and 309-764-2811 for Rock Island County residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of the QCA has helped over 584 households with over $978,000 in homeless prevention assistance and has served over 1,390 people with over 30,891 nights of shelter. With families facing housing evictions and dealing with pandemic poverty, the need is greater this year. Those wanting to contribute can do so through the Angel Tree locations throughout the Quad Cities.

