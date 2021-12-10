Southbound lane of US 67 in Milan to close Sunday

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation said starting Sunday the southbound lane of the US 67 at the Roc River Bridge in Milan will be closed for a week.

The southbound lane of US67 or 11th Street at the Rock River bridge in Milan will be closed from Sunday to Dec. 20.

The IDOT said utility workers will be performing maintenance on facilities attached on the single arch bridge.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

The IDOT said drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For District 2 updates the IDOT says to follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

