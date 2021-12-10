There is ‘snow’ place like Snowstar!

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Rod Leatherman, Assistant General Manager at Snowstar, shares the winter fun that Snowstar has to offer! The 2021-2022 winter season will be the second under the management of this local family, who also owns and operates Superior Seawalls, Docks & Dredge, Superior Marina in East Moline and Superior South Marina in Andalusia. But they’ve been familiar with the park and all its activities for 15 years or more.

Snowstar visitors will notice a number of process improvements and cosmetic changes to the park this year, including:

· Additional offerings and activities designed with the whole family in mind

· Now accepting online reservations

· New ticket window shed and snack trailer

· Expanded warming hut

· New lighting and signage throughout the park

· Additional camera systems for safety

· Updated lift decks and re-opening of lift #2

· Galaxy tubing after dark

Not an avid skiing enthusiast? Not a problem. The tubing hill is one of the facility’s most popular experiences because everyone from little kids (ages 3 and older) to little kids at heart can sail down the 68-foot drop with no skill required.

Although snow activities are the focus this winter, the fun doesn’t stop once the powder melts. Snowstar is open year-round, offering zipline tours, the Quad Cities’ only champion-level disc golf course, paintball, event rentals, four unique food and beverage options and more.

For all the latest information on Snowstar’s hours and offerings, visit SkiSnowstar.com or find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.