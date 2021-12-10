Timber Lake Playhouse presents ‘What A Wonderful World’

MOUNT CARROLL , Ill. (KWQC) - Nick Kohn and Felicia Finley share the production of ‘What A Wonderful World’ at Timber Lake Playhouse playing now! What a Wonderful World is the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so, they must pass on the baton to the new Santa. When the magic sleigh bells choose a young New York ad exec for the iconic position, he declines the offer, putting the North pole, and the fate of Christmas in jeopardy of disappearing forever.

What A Wonderful World

When: December 2nd - 12th

Where: Timber Lake Playhouse

Rated: PG

8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Timber Lake Playhouse

