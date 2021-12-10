Advertisement

Timber Lake Playhouse presents ‘What A Wonderful World’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARROLL , Ill. (KWQC) - Nick Kohn and Felicia Finley share the production of ‘What A Wonderful World’ at Timber Lake Playhouse playing now! What a Wonderful World is the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so, they must pass on the baton to the new Santa. When the magic sleigh bells choose a young New York ad exec for the iconic position, he declines the offer, putting the North pole, and the fate of Christmas in jeopardy of disappearing forever.

What A Wonderful World

When: December 2nd - 12th

Where: Timber Lake Playhouse

Rated: PG

8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Timber Lake Playhouse

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters line up ahead of a funeral Thursday for Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was...
WATCH: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty
Red and blue lights
Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Salvation Army Assistance
Salvation Army Christmas Assistance
Nicolina Turtle Co
Crafty Cat Indie Art Fest vendor insider!
QC Success Fair
Quad-Cities Success Fair
Snowstar
There is ‘snow’ place like Snowstar!