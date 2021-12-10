TV6′s Toys for Tots drive brought in toys, nearly $16,000 in monetary donations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to the generosity of the community, KWQC-TV6′s annual Toys for Tots donation drive collected 2,600 toys and other items.

In addition, the drive held on Dec. 3 also brought in $15,830 in monetary donations.

The U.S. Marine Corps will distribute toys on Dec. 17 to families who have already registered.

TV6 thanks everyone who took part in this year’s donation drive!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.