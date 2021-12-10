Advertisement

United Red Storm tops Galva at the buzzer

By Kevin Kohr
Dec. 9, 2021
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - In a back and forth battle at United High School on Wednesday night, the home team needed every second, and then some to pull out the win.

Galva and the Red Storm would end regulation tied, forcing overtime. United would take the early lead in the extra session, but Galva would come back to take the lead by one with just seconds left on the clock. Reece Bertelsen would then win a sprint down court and hit a lay-up as the clock expired to give the Red Storm a 1-point overtime win.

