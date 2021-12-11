Aid groups mobilize to help victims of Midwest tornadoes

Disaster aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims in the U.S. Midwest and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts.

The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting “REDCROSS” addressed to the number, 90999.

The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for the tornado victims. World Vision plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky beginning Sunday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on people to donate blood, which has been running in short supply during the pandemic.

