AM Clouds to PM Sunshine for Saturday

Near Record Highs Possible Next Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- The front that entered the region last night is on its way out, but not before producing some snow moving through areas along and north of I-80. There could be some minor accumulations for those locations. Once the snow exits the region we can expect clearing skies and breezy winds, with highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Sunday will bring sunny and milder conditions with readings reaching the 40′s to low 50′s. Look for a gradual warming trend through the work week, with highs near the 70 degree mark by Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then gradual clearing by afternoon. Breezy. High: 42°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 50°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

