Community partnerships power 19th Annual Family Resources Christmas Toy Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the 19th year, Davenport Police are sticking out windy weather to collect toys for kids in need.

After a burglary in 2002, Davenport’s Family Resources found all of their toys for children in need stolen from their offices.

“At the time, the police union, Gold’s Gym, I think 4 or 5 businesses got together and replaced all the toys,” said Kris Mayer, the coordinator for the drive at the Davenport Police Department. “That was the birth of the toy drive, and it’s expanded over the years.”

That expansion has led to the inclusion of other Quad Cities businesses, so while officers pack toys into a Winnebago outside of North Park Mall, Chuck’s Tap is doing their own part across town.

“One toy, one smile, that’s what it’s all about,” says Sugar, the bar manager at Chuck’s.

Instead of filling Santa’s sleigh, Chuck’s Tap has two massive trucks, through partnerships with Coca-Cola and G7 Distributing, that they can fill to the brim with toys.

Chuck’s has been collecting money and toys for a few weeks, taking the proceeds from events like raffles to buy board games, bikes, baby dolls and more. As TV 6 crews were leaving the bar, volunteers were headed to Wal-Mart for an $1,800 haul of toys.

“This’ll give kids something they might not get otherwise,” said Sugar. “You know, my kids were fortunate, my grandkids were fortunate, but there’s kids out there that ain’t.”

A key feature of the drive is that all the toys will go to kids locally, distributed by Family Resources to families that depend on their services.

″A lot of times there’s donors who really don’t know where their donations are going to,” said Ashley Schwalm, Chief Operating Officer at Family Resources. “So being able to show that it’s helping those individuals in their community. That it’s supporting the community, that’s huge.”

The Davenport Police Department will still be collecting toys on Sunday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside of J.C. Penny’s at the North Park Mall.

And if you want to volunteer to be Santa for a family in need, you can find more information about Family Resources here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.