Advertisement

Company fined after exposing Montana workers to arsenic

Gavel
Gavel(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A company that turned mining waste into roofing materials in Montana was fined and ordered to conduct medical monitoring after pleading guilty to exposing its employees to arsenic.

Tinley Park, Illinois-based U.S. Minerals was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $393,200 fine during a Friday hearing before U.S. Judge Dana Christensen in Butte.

The company pleaded guilty to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Prosecutors say U.S. Minerals poisoned its workers by exposing them to arsenic despite repeated warnings from regulators.

Plants in Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana will be under increased federal oversight under a plea deal.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters line up ahead of a funeral Thursday for Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was...
WATCH: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty
Red and blue lights
Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Fire investigators determine cause of Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant fire
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Multiple crews responded Friday night to a report of a structure fire in Davenport.
Multiple departments respond to a reported structure fire in Davenport
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
The annual game returns after a year off due to the pandemic.
Army-Navy flag football returns to Arsenal Island
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police say he fired a gun into the air and...
Police: Man taken into custody after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection