Cool Sunshine For Your Saturday Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- We started the morning with lots of cloud cover and even some light snow across our northern counties, but now that the storm system has exited the region, we’ll see sunshine and breezy conditions through the rest of this afternoon. Look for highs in the 30′s to low 40′s. Sunday will bring sunny and milder weather, with readings reaching the 40′s to low 50′s. Look for a gradual warming trend through much of the work week, with highs possibly reaching near the 70 degree mark by Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. High: 42°. Wind: W 20-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 30°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. A bit breezy. High: 50°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

