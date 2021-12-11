COVID-19 holiday surge already happening in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quad Cities health officials are seeing another surge of COVID-19 as we’re starting to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. This week alone, Rock Island County reported more than 700 cases. With the holiday season just beginning, they say that’s an area of concern.

The good news is; however, more people are getting their vaccines too. Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department says this week there were more than 2,500 vaccines distributed at the county. She says the rise is likely due to the rise in the new variant Omicron, and the fact that there’s wider availability for vaccines.

“We are worried about having more cases. We do not believe that it will be just like last Thanksgiving and Christmas season because of differences this year. We have three widely available vaccines... any surge is very frustrating because this is preventable at this point. Last year, it was not this, year it is,” says Hill.

A challenge we’ve faced this year were variants including Delta and Omicron. “This virus is intelligent. Much smarter than all of us combined together because you see what it’s doing. It’s surviving and it’s figuring out how to continue to modify itself in order to survive. So, the more we can immunize a population, our chances of reducing additional variants is greater,” says Christy Roby Williams, Director of Muscatine County Health Department at Unity Point Health Trinity.

About 65% of eligible Rock Island and Muscatine County residents are fully vaccinated, according to Hill. Williams acknowledges the vaccines are not 100% effective, but all three are approved by the FDA and CDC. She adds, being fully vaccinated “reduces severity and it reduces your risk of hospitalization. It is a pharmaceutical intervention that we know to be effective.”

The Pfizer vaccine is now available to kids over 5 years old, and boosters are available for those 16 years and older. Pediatric vaccine clinics are helping to keep kids over five years old safe. Williams says, “parents are ready and excited to get their children the extra protection, especially with the continued unknown variants that keep rising to the surface. Children are a little less excited about the process; they’re quite hesitant. That’s where I’m sharing that our team members the exceptional care that our team delivers with care and compassion. They make the process much easier for that child and the caregiver.”

“When the child gets the vaccine, it impacts families and friends. So it’s important it is a population health impact and we’ll the more of us they get vaccinated, the more populations that will be protected in our county. So we encourage them to please consider it.”

So far this month, over 2,500 vaccine doses have been distributed in Rock Island County.

Muscatine County is hosting a kids clinic Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at 1609 Cedar Street in Muscatine. To make an appointment you can call 563-263-0122. Officials say they’ll never turn a family away. As of around 4 p.m. Friday, only about a dozen of their 70 doses available were taken. The County Health Department also has pediatric clinics Wednesday and Friday afternoons into evenings.

Rock Island County will also be hosting a pediatric clinic on Dec. 17. You can sign up on Dec. 15 through the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page.

You can find more clinics by going to vaccines.gov

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.