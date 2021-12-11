Davenport woman charged in infant’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February.

Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison.

She was being held in the Scott County Jail without bond Friday night. Ahlgren is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Saturday morning.

On Feb. 7, Davenport police, fire and Medic responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street regarding the death of the baby.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ahlgren “knowingly and willingly” was the sole caretaker/parent of the child and created “an environment of substantial risk to the victim’s physical health and safety.”

“The intoxicated state and actions of the defendant created an unsafe sleep environment which contributed to the Infants death,” police said in the affidavit.

Court records show a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday.

