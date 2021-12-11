Multiple departments respond to a reported structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple crews responded Friday night to a report of a structure fire in Davenport.

It happened at around 5:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Locust Street.

A TV6 crew on the scene says that Davenport and Bettendorf Fire Departments were in the area, along with the Davenport Police Department.

During that time, both lanes on East Locust Street were blocked off from Belle Avenue to Mound Street.

No significant damage was visible, according to the TV6 crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

