Muscatine girls pick up a road win

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine came into Davenport West and dominated to take a win back home with them.

The Muskies scored early and often in the first half. Muscatine jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter, and continued the first half domination with a 32-7 lead at the half. Davenport West came out of the locker room with the majority of their scoring coming in the third quarter, but it was too little too late. The Muskies finished out the night with a 61-24 win.

