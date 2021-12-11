Advertisement

Pleasant Valley over Assumption - two times

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT & RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley picked up wins from both the boys and girls basketball teams over Assumption.

The girls defended the home court after a tough test from the Lady Knights. After three quarters, Pleasant Valley clung to a 30-25 lead, but then took over in the fourth to roll to a 19 point win, 51-32. Halle Vice led the Spartans with 20 points, and Addie Kerkhoff added 16 and 3 assists. Maddy Nigey paced Assumption with 13.

The boys used an impressive first quarter to jump start a 50-42 win. The Spartans defense shutout Assumption in the first quarter, grabbing a 13-0 lead right out of the gate. Assumption was able to climb back into the game, but couldn’t overcome the early Pleasant Valley lead.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters line up ahead of a funeral Thursday for Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, who was...
WATCH: Funeral held Thursday for Sterling firefighter killed in the line of duty
Red and blue lights
Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police say he fired a gun into the air and...
Police: Man taken into custody after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection

Latest News

Moline, IL
Rock Island tops Moline in a packed Wharton Field House
Davenport, IA
Muscatine girls pick up a road win
Davenport, IA
Muscatine girls pick up a road win
Davenport, IA
Pleasant Valley over Assumption two times