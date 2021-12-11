Pleasant Valley over Assumption - two times

DAVENPORT & RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley picked up wins from both the boys and girls basketball teams over Assumption.

The girls defended the home court after a tough test from the Lady Knights. After three quarters, Pleasant Valley clung to a 30-25 lead, but then took over in the fourth to roll to a 19 point win, 51-32. Halle Vice led the Spartans with 20 points, and Addie Kerkhoff added 16 and 3 assists. Maddy Nigey paced Assumption with 13.

The boys used an impressive first quarter to jump start a 50-42 win. The Spartans defense shutout Assumption in the first quarter, grabbing a 13-0 lead right out of the gate. Assumption was able to climb back into the game, but couldn’t overcome the early Pleasant Valley lead.

