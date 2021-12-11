Advertisement

The RiverCenter hosts Crafty Cat indie art festival

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Crafty Cat indie art festival was held in Great Hall at the RiverCenter Friday and Saturday.

Over 100 vendors from QCA and the midwest were selling handcrafted items, ranging from original paintings and drawings to wooden carvings and ornaments.

Vendors say despite dealing with limited supplies, events like the Festival bring new customers to their businesses.

“Customers have been so great about just understanding or maybe picking a different flavor,” says Lizzy Sweeney, Owner of What’s Poppin QC. “As far as our popcorn goes, we have 30, 40 different flavors so we try to give them different options instead of one.”

16 kid vendors also sold their handmade items at the event, some selling sewn cat toys and green cleaning products.

