Rock Island tops Moline in a packed Wharton Field House

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Undefeated rivals faced off at Wharton Field House and the game lived up to the pre-game hype.

Both teams came out of the gate ready to play. Moline put up 20 in the first quarter, but only led by four over Rocky who were paced with 10 first quarter points from Jaylin Randle. Just over midway through the second quarter, the Rocks were able to take the lead and head to the locker room with a single bucket lead.

The second half started just like the first, with both teams showing they were equally matched. Rock Island increased their lead to four after three quarters of play with Jaylin Randle for Rock Island and Brock Harding of Moline putting on scoring clinics.

Despite a highlight reel ally oop dunk, with Harding setting up Rob Pulliam, the Maroons pulled to within three, but Eli Reese scored his first points of the game with just over a minute left to seal the win for the road Rocks, 76-70.

Harding led all scorers with 30 points, Randle finished with 24 and Amarion Nimmers added 19.

