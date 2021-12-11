Advertisement

Storms turn deadly at Arkansas nursing home, many injured or trapped in Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois

From CNN. Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois leaves many trapped or injured(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - At least two people were killed when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois are also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed.

Craighead County, Arkansas, Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least five others were injured and 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area.

There was also inclement weather in Edwardsville, Illinois, where crews were responding to the Amazon warehouse there amid reports of people injured or trapped. The extent of the damage or injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

