Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 61-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in machinery at a suburban Chicago steel polishing factory.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell says Raymondo Escobar’s cause of death was due to “asphyxia due to machinery mishap.”

Geneva Fire Department officials said they were called to Bar Technologies just after 7 p.m. Thursday, but the Montgomery man already had been removed from the machinery by co-workers. Escobar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

