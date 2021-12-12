Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to three fires this weekend, one of which resulted in injuries, per officials.

On Friday at about 4:45 p.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of E. Locust Street for a stove fire that was spreading to other parts of the kitchen. As firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the fire had moved to the wall and cabinets above the stove. Officials say the resident had “knocked down the fire with an extinguisher” but firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire.

Everyone in the home made it out safely, according to the Fire Department. 19 firefighters responded Friday evening.

On Sunday at about 12:26 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to the 4800 block of W. Kimberly Road for a fully engulfed trailer. Officials say they were able to put out the fire, but the trailer “was a total loss.” One man was able to get out of the trailer but was taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

Around 3:11 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of N. Elmwood for a fire in a chimney, according to fire officials. According to a press release, the roof was on fire near the chimney. The fire was “quickly extinguished and salvage operations were completed inside the house.” Fire officials say residents were already outside of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

All three fires remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.