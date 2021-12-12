Database to record compliance with state prevailing wage law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Taxpayers will be able to ensure that contractors on public works projects are paying lawful wages starting next month.

The Illinois Department of Labor will debut an online database on Jan. 1, 2022, allowing the public to search construction contractors’ certified payrolls to ensure they’re in compliance with the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act. In 2020, the Labor Department began requiring certified payrolls on projects covered by the prevailing wage law.

The agency will update the previous months’ data by the 16th of each month. Users will be able to search by contractor or project name, county where the work is being done and the public body ordering it.

