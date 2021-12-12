Advertisement

Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer’s 2012 death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) - Police investigators have renewed their plea for information about the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.

Eighty-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles south of Terre Haute.

The new request for tips comes a year after police released photos showing vehicles that may have been in the area around the time Badger was killed.

A reward of about $30,000 is available for whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger’s death.

