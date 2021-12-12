Advertisement

Quad Cities celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Collin Schopp
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday for La Virgen de Guadalupe is based on a Catholic relic that dates back almost five centuries.

The story goes that in 1531, an indigenous Mexican shepherd saw a vision of the Virgin Mary in Aztec clothing, as proof for the local bishop, he asked her for roses to bring back.

“He collected them and when he delivered the roses to the bishop, unbeknownst to both Juan Diego and the bishop, Our Lady imprinted her miraculous image on the cloak,” explains Father Antonio Dittmer, pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moline.

The marked cloak is still around today, hanging behind glass in the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.

There are a lot of different traditions used to celebrate the day, depending on the parish.

“What we did here at St. Mary’s in Moline, we started early Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m.,” said Father Dittmer. “And we do something called Mañanitas, we, in a sense, serenade the Mother of God.”

St. Mary’s events also included early morning masses, meals, dancing, and a procession through Moline with an image of the saint.

In Davenport on Sunday, December 12th, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church held a similar celebration. With prayer, music, food, and a performance from an Aztec dance troupe.

“Every year I learn something new from La Virgen de Guadalupe, and it’s, it just blows my mind how she carried Jesus and she didn’t know,” said Adelin Villafana, who regularly attends St. Anthony’s. “Just the story of her is something I believe in truly.”

With such a rich history and range of traditions, the day means a lot to those who observe it.

″Our parish is just like a family, and there are just moments in a family’s life where you want to come together for the special moments,” said Father Dittmer. “And bringing all the parishioners together for this special moment is very dear to my heart.”

A day for reaffirming faith, family, and fellowship.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
From CNN. Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois leaves many trapped or injured
Storms turn deadly at Arkansas nursing home, many injured or trapped in Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois
Multiple crews responded Friday night to a report of a fire in Davenport.
Multiple departments respond to a reported fire in Davenport
26-year-old Joshua Clark of Moline has been charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a...
Police charge man after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection

Latest News

Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer’s 2012 death
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Mostly sunny, breezy and milder today with highs in the 40's to lower 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year