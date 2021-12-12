Quad Cities celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday for La Virgen de Guadalupe is based on a Catholic relic that dates back almost five centuries.

The story goes that in 1531, an indigenous Mexican shepherd saw a vision of the Virgin Mary in Aztec clothing, as proof for the local bishop, he asked her for roses to bring back.

“He collected them and when he delivered the roses to the bishop, unbeknownst to both Juan Diego and the bishop, Our Lady imprinted her miraculous image on the cloak,” explains Father Antonio Dittmer, pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moline.

The marked cloak is still around today, hanging behind glass in the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe in Mexico City.

There are a lot of different traditions used to celebrate the day, depending on the parish.

“What we did here at St. Mary’s in Moline, we started early Saturday morning at 4:45 a.m.,” said Father Dittmer. “And we do something called Mañanitas, we, in a sense, serenade the Mother of God.”

St. Mary’s events also included early morning masses, meals, dancing, and a procession through Moline with an image of the saint.

In Davenport on Sunday, December 12th, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church held a similar celebration. With prayer, music, food, and a performance from an Aztec dance troupe.

“Every year I learn something new from La Virgen de Guadalupe, and it’s, it just blows my mind how she carried Jesus and she didn’t know,” said Adelin Villafana, who regularly attends St. Anthony’s. “Just the story of her is something I believe in truly.”

With such a rich history and range of traditions, the day means a lot to those who observe it.

″Our parish is just like a family, and there are just moments in a family’s life where you want to come together for the special moments,” said Father Dittmer. “And bringing all the parishioners together for this special moment is very dear to my heart.”

A day for reaffirming faith, family, and fellowship.

