Advertisement

Scott County weather sirens unexpectedly sound off Sunday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At approximately 6:55 a.m Sunday, several of the Scott County weather sirens sounded off unexpectedly, according to a press release.

County officials say the sirens were not intentionally activated to warn the public of any severe weather, and technicians are working to identify what caused the problem and resolve any issues.

At this time, Scott County does not have any pending concerns for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
From CNN. Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois leaves many trapped or injured
Storms turn deadly at Arkansas nursing home, many injured or trapped in Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois
Multiple crews responded Friday night to a report of a fire in Davenport.
Multiple departments respond to a reported fire in Davenport
26-year-old Joshua Clark of Moline has been charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a...
Police charge man after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection

Latest News

Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer’s 2012 death
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Things to do in the Quad Cities today
Things to do in the Quad Cities today
Mostly sunny, breezy and milder today with highs in the 40's to lower 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast