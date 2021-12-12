Scott County weather sirens unexpectedly sound off Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At approximately 6:55 a.m Sunday, several of the Scott County weather sirens sounded off unexpectedly, according to a press release.

County officials say the sirens were not intentionally activated to warn the public of any severe weather, and technicians are working to identify what caused the problem and resolve any issues.

At this time, Scott County does not have any pending concerns for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

