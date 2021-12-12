Southpark Mall to host sensory-friendly Santa experience

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Southpark Mall is planning to host a sensory-friendly Santa experience Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m to noon.

The mall is welcoming families of all spectrums and will make accommodations to support all the sensory, physical, or developmental needs of the audience, according to a press release.

Organizers say the visits with Santa are free, and photos will be available for purchase.

The event is being held in partnership with Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill Programs. For more info about holiday events at the mall, click here.

