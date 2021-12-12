A Sunny Sunday Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Look for a gradual warming trend over the next several days. We’ll start with sunny and breezy weather for your Sunday, with highs in the 40′s to low 50′s. Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the 40′s to the middle 50′s. We’ll see a few clouds Tuesday with highs in the 50′s to near 60, then a front arriving Wednesday with a slight chance for rain. Readings could reach the 60′s to near the 70 degree mark. Once that system exits, we’ll be on the receiving end of colder air—meaning we’re back in the 40′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High: 50°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Diminishing winds. Low: 34°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 52°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

