Things to do in the Quad Cities today

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you are looking for something fun and festive for your family this Sunday, there are a few things going on that are dedicated to celebrating the holiday season.

The Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra is performing their Holiday Brass today at 3pm, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

The show will feature music from Samuel Barber, Bach and pieces from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Tickets are $23 for adults and can be purchased on their website.

Also this Sunday the South Park Mall will be hosting a sensory-friendly visit with Santa.

Accommodations have been made to support the sensory, physical and developmental needs of the audience.

Anyone on all spectrums of special needs are invited.

On Sunday night, Bettendorf High School will be starting its Christmas Star program at 7 p.m.

The program runs through December 19, and while the show is free seating is limited. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling the high school’s activities office at 563-332-4516.

Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Southpark Mall to host sensory-friendly Santa experience
