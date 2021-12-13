Advertisement

Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple who found an abandoned baby in a subway years ago is sharing some new pictures of the boy’s life.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station in August 2000.

Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.
Danny Stewart found the abandoned newborn in a New York subway station August 2000.(Pete Mercurio via CNN Newsource)

Stewart and his then-partner, now husband, called the police.

The baby was in the state’s care while a citywide search took place for the boy’s parents, who were never found.

Later that year, a judge asked them if they’d like to adopt the boy, and they said yes, naming him Kevin.

Now, 21 years later, he’s a senior at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

The parents even wrote a book about their incredible journey called, “Our Subway Baby.”

Kevin’s biological parents are still unknown.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case