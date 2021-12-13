Advertisement

Crews respond to garage fire in Burlington

Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 10:50 a.m. Sunday at 1414 Summer Street in Burlington, officials said.

Burlington Fire Department said in a media release the fire was contained to the attached garage of a single-family house. The fire was caused by improperly discarded charcoal and ash from grilling.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $6,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents, Burlington Fire Department said. The residents were home at the time of the fire and were alerted by neighbors and able to exit the home.

The Burlington Fire Department, West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Alliant Electric & Gas and 1-800 Board Up assisted in responding to the fire.

Officials said Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:47 p.m.

