December tornadoes are rare, but not unheard of in Iowa and Ill.

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The historic tornado outbreak that spanned across five states last Friday and Saturday bares the question, how rare are December tornadoes? While they are rare, they aren’t unheard of, even locally in Iowa and Illinois.

Below, you can see the bar graphs showing the number of tornadoes during each month for Iowa and Illinois, respectively. Iowa’s data is from 1980-2020, while Illinois’ data goes from 1950 to 2019.

Iowa monthly tornadoes (KWQC)

Iowa has had four December tornadoes since 1980.

Illinois monthly tornado count. (KWQC)

Illinois has had 84 December tornadoes since 1950. That number will go up after the tornadoes from the latest outbreak.

The bulk of Illinois’ tornadoes have been in the southern part of the state where it is generally warmer in December.

Map of tornado tracks (KWQC)

We can break data down further by looking at the time of day tornadoes have occurred. The graphs show tornadoes have occurred at all times of the day in both Iowa and Illinois.

Time of Day (KWQC)

Time of day (KWQC)

Nighttime tornadoes are especially dangerous, because tornadoes aren’t visible like they are during the day, and often times are not illuminated by lightning.

It is also a time when many people aren’t closely paying attention to the weather as much as they would during the day. It is important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. There is the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on your cell phone that will go off in the event a Tornado Warning is issued for your area.

You can also have a NOAA Weather Radio powered up to alert you of any watches or warnings that are issued for your specific area.

Tornadoes can happen any time of day, any time of the year.

