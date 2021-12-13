Advertisement

Erie Fire Department to hold a boot drive for the family of Lt. Garrett Ramos

(KWQC/City of Sterling)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Erie Fire Protection District will hold a boot drive Saturday, Dec. 18 in support of the family of Sterling Fire Lieutenant Garrett Ramos.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and firefighters will be posted at the Erie Triangle and Casey’s General Store in Erie, according to a Facebook post.

Fire officials say Ramos’ wife and two children are “very much a part of our community,” and would appreciate any monetary donation.

Lt. Ramos died Saturday, Dec. 4th while fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. He was 38-years-old and was a 10-year-veteran with the Sterling Fire Department.

A funeral and procession was held for Lt. Ramos this week, you can watch that here.

