Advertisement

Geminid peaks Monday night

You may see as many as 60 per hour!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Geminid meteor shower is one most reliable meteor showers each year. All you have to do is, get away from city lights, give your eyes time to adjust and look to the north. While there will be many minutes of darkness, there will be short outbursts of meteors. They will be moving at nearly 80,000mph! Conditions will be good this year with a gibbous moon and partly cloudy skies. Happy watching!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
Quad Cities health officials are seeing another surge of COVID-19 as we’re starting to see the...
COVID-19 holiday surge already happening in the Quad Cities

Latest News

American Red Cross of Illinois sending relief
Local agencies sending relief to tornado victims
John Deere announced a new Chicago office will add 150 Information Technology jobs over two...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office
Decent viewing
Geminid meteor shower
All comes Wednesday
Record warmth this week