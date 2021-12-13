Geminid peaks Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Geminid meteor shower is one most reliable meteor showers each year. All you have to do is, get away from city lights, give your eyes time to adjust and look to the north. While there will be many minutes of darkness, there will be short outbursts of meteors. They will be moving at nearly 80,000mph! Conditions will be good this year with a gibbous moon and partly cloudy skies. Happy watching!

