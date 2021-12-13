Advertisement

Local agencies sending relief to tornado victims

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:05 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the American Red Cross of Illinois, volunteers will support the response efforts to those affected by a deadly tornado. Several volunteers will also go to other states affected.

According to a press release the Salvation Army is already on the ground assisting survivors and first responders.

Providing food and emotional support to those who are hurting.

A tornado disaster relief fund is also set up for the Illinois region.

On the national level, President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration to make sure federal aid is also coming to this area.

“I want folks in all these states to know we’re gonna get through this. We’re gonna get through this together. And the federal government is not gonna walk away. This is one of those times when we aren’t Democrats or Republicans,” said President Biden.

“The President offered to assist with whatever we may need to recover. In addition, Senator Tammy Duckworth has been monitoring the situation and will help us get whatever federal relief is necessary,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Governor Pritzker says federal officials are actively coordinating with Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

President Biden says climate change has made our weather more intense overall but that he couldn’t measure its specific impact from these storms.

