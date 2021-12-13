Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man charged with setting a fire that left one person dead in February has been found unfit to stand trial.

Judge Raymond Cavanaugh ruled at a hearing Friday that because of his mental condition, Donald A. Denniston was “unable to understand the nature and purpose of the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense,” Knox County Attorney Jeremy Karlin said in a media release.

According to the release, attorneys presented psychological reports from Drs. Joel Eckert and Chad Brownfield, both of whom reviewed police reports, spoke with Knox County Jail personnel and unsuccessfully tried to interview Denniston at the jail.

Both doctors diagnosed him with having serious mental diseases, according to the release.

The judge also found that there was a substantial probability that he could be restored to fitness, according to the release.

“Because Denniston was found unfit, he will be sent to a secured state mental health hospital where he will receive treatment,” Karlin said. “When he regains fitness, he will be returned to Knox County and the prosecution will continue.

Denniston, 39, is charged with felony murder and aggravated arson in the death of Katrina Hainline, 60.

Around 12:45 a.m. Deb. 14, Galesburg police and fire responded to the 200 block of Pine Street for a house fire.

They found a 50-year-old in front of the home. Police said he suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a local hospital and then a burn unit.

Adjacent fires were evacuated due to the house being fully engulfed in flames. Officials learned from the man that Hainline was still in the home.

Once firefighters got the fire under control, Hainline was found dead inside the home.

Prosecutors said Denniston intentionally set the fire.

