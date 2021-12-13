Advertisement

Multiple police departments hold 8th annual Blue Grass Police Shop with a Cop event

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass Police Department, along with Walcott, Leclaire, and Buffalo Police held the 8th annual Blue Grass Police Shop with a Cop event at Wal-mart Saturday.

Police, and Scott County Sheriff’s Office, as well as 7 kids, picked out gifts for the children at the Davenport Wal-mart on Kimberly Road, according to a Facebook post. After shopping, a wrapping party with free pizza was held at the Blue Grass Public Safety Building.

Police say the event was a huge success and thank the Corner Grill in Blue Grass for providing the food. Police also thank the volunteers and the businesses who donated money and time.

