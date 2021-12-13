Police: 1 injured in Burlington shooting Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Friday night in Burlington, police said Monday in a media release.

Police responded to Washington Street and Argyle Court around 11:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire, according to the release.

Officers found an individual with a gunshot wound; the person was transported to a local hospital.

The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

