Advertisement

Police: 1 injured in Burlington shooting Friday

Police responded around 11:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.
Police responded around 11:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.(WPTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Friday night in Burlington, police said Monday in a media release.

Police responded to Washington Street and Argyle Court around 11:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire, according to the release.

Officers found an individual with a gunshot wound; the person was transported to a local hospital.

The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County

Latest News

One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 over two days
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Crews respond to garage fire in Burlington
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims