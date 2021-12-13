Record warmth likely this week

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - We are off to a very warm start to the week. Look for highs in the 50s both today and tomorrow along with SW winds and a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be the day where records fall with highs in the 60s and 70s. The caveat, winds will be quite strong from the south and southwest. As a cold front approaches Wednesday night, there is the potential for rain, but also strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Thus, a First Alert Day may be needed for Wednesday night. Showers will be likely early Thursday morning before colder air moves in behind the front and we will settle in the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 55º.

