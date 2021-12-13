Rock Island County Health Department reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 over two days

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

The total number of cases now is 21,653, Rock Island County Health Department said in a media release.

There are currently 56 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department said. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.

Officials said the number of deaths remains at 394.

The new cases are:

One woman in her 90s

Three women in their 80s

Five women in their 70s

21 women in their 60s

16 women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

15 women in their 30s

23 women in their 20s

Six women in their teens

Five girls in their teens

12 girls younger than 13

One girl infant one or younger

Two men in their 90s

Two men in their 80s

Six men in their 70s

Eight men in their 60s

14 men in their 50s

17 men in their 40s

14 men in their 30s

15 men in their 20s

Six boys in their teens

17 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants one or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.