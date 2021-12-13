Rock Island County Health Department reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 over two days
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.
The total number of cases now is 21,653, Rock Island County Health Department said in a media release.
There are currently 56 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus, the health department said. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.
Officials said the number of deaths remains at 394.
The new cases are:
- One woman in her 90s
- Three women in their 80s
- Five women in their 70s
- 21 women in their 60s
- 16 women in their 50s
- 14 women in their 40s
- 15 women in their 30s
- 23 women in their 20s
- Six women in their teens
- Five girls in their teens
- 12 girls younger than 13
- One girl infant one or younger
- Two men in their 90s
- Two men in their 80s
- Six men in their 70s
- Eight men in their 60s
- 14 men in their 50s
- 17 men in their 40s
- 14 men in their 30s
- 15 men in their 20s
- Six boys in their teens
- 17 boys younger than 13
- Three boy infants one or younger
