Scam Alert: Email from IRS offering third stimulus check is fake

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, people are reporting an email that appears to be from the IRS and offers a third stimulus check.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says the email is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says you should not click on any link if you receive this email. “IRS will never email, text, call or send a message on social media to anyone.”

