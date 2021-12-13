Advertisement

Scam Alert: Email from IRS offering third stimulus check is fake

Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)(Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, people are reporting an email that appears to be from the IRS and offers a third stimulus check.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says the email is a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says you should not click on any link if you receive this email. “IRS will never email, text, call or send a message on social media to anyone.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Davenport family runs Christmas show for 12th year
Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
Quad Cities health officials are seeing another surge of COVID-19 as we’re starting to see the...
COVID-19 holiday surge already happening in the Quad Cities

Latest News

It will be Saturday, Dec. 18 in support of the family of Sterling Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos.
Erie Fire Department to hold a boot drive for the family of Lt. Garrett Ramos
All three fires remain under investigation.
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
At about 12:21 a.m. on Dec. 4, deputies responded in rural Fenton, Illinois to a report of...
Police: Man charged in shots fired case in Whiteside County
A warrant was issued on Tuesday, court records show.
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death