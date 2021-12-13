Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We’ll announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. You can vote here. The nominees are:

Amarion Nimmers - Rock Island Basketball

Cam Buffington - Winfield-Mt. Union Basketball

Hallie Mohr - Mediapolis Basketball

Lillie Petersen - Bettendorf Basketball

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 34, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Davenport woman charged in infant’s death
From CNN. Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois leaves many trapped or injured
Storms turn deadly at Arkansas nursing home, many injured or trapped in Amazon warehouse collapse in southern Illinois
Multiple crews responded Friday night to a report of a fire in Davenport.
Multiple departments respond to a reported fire in Davenport
26-year-old Joshua Clark of Moline has been charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a...
Police charge man after firing shots into the air at Moline intersection

Latest News

Moline, IL
Rock Island tops Moline in a packed Wharton Field House
Davenport, IA
Pleasant Valley over Assumption - two times
Davenport, IA
Muscatine girls pick up a road win
Davenport, IA
Muscatine girls pick up a road win