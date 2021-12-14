Advertisement

7 Dubuque COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for December

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque residents will have multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Seven clinics are planned for the coming weeks, including options for children ages 5-11 to get a vaccine and for people ages 16 and up to get a booster.

Here are the upcoming clinic dates and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

MercyOne at Cascade Elementary School, 110 Harrison Street, Cascade

Pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 and Pfizer vaccinations for adults. Appointments required. See details.

Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for ages 16 and up and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11.

Friday, Dec. 17, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

MercyOne at Dyersville Elementary School, 813 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville

Pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 and Pfizer vaccinations for adults. Appointments required. See details.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

Monday, Dec. 27, 4 – 7 p.m.

Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for ages 16 and up and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs
First Alert Day Wednesday 12/15 from 6pm to 3am for Gusts of 50-60 MPH
First Alert Day From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday
Decent viewing
Geminid peaks Monday night
Crews respond to multiple fires in Davenport
One person is dead and another has been arrested following a fire in Galesburg on Sunday....
Man charged with setting fatal Galesburg fire found unfit for trial

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 226 new cases of COVID-19 over two days
Quad Cities health officials are seeing another surge of COVID-19 as we’re starting to see the...
COVID-19 holiday surge already happening in the Quad Cities
Shots are by appointment only, can be scheduled online.
Hy-Vee offering Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 booster shots for 16, 17-year-olds
Seasonal depression
This is the time of year when you could feel the effects of seasonal depression