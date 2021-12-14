7 Dubuque COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for December

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque residents will have multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Seven clinics are planned for the coming weeks, including options for children ages 5-11 to get a vaccine and for people ages 16 and up to get a booster.

Here are the upcoming clinic dates and locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

MercyOne at Cascade Elementary School, 110 Harrison Street, Cascade

Pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 and Pfizer vaccinations for adults. Appointments required. See details.

Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for ages 16 and up and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11.

Friday, Dec. 17, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

MercyOne at Dyersville Elementary School, 813 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville

Pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 and Pfizer vaccinations for adults. Appointments required. See details.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

Monday, Dec. 27, 4 – 7 p.m.

Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for ages 16 and up and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crescent Community Health Center, 1690 Elm Street, Dubuque

Walk-in vaccinations and boosters for ages 16 and up, and pediatric Pfizer for children ages 5-11. For more information, call 563-690-2850.

