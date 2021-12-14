Bix 7 Registration to open Wednesday

Advertisement

Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced the 2022 race registration will open on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

The 48th running of the Bix 7 will take place on July 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., the Bix 7 said in a media release.

In addition to the 7-mile event, the Bix 7 said the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, Arconic Jr. Bix and Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints will be held as usual Bix weekend, July 28-30, 2022.

Bix 7 said there will be a virtual race option for Bix and Jr. Bix to run between July 23-30, 2022, as well participates will be able to ‘switch’ between the in-person and virtual events.

Register online at www.bix7.com.

The Bix 7 said this magnificent community event owes its continuing success to the Platinum, Gold Medal and Contributing sponsors, to the many dozens of other supporting businesses and organizations and to the thousands of individual volunteers.

