Davenport police pledge to limit underage access to tobacco and vaping products

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vaping products out of the hands of underage youth. The department has renewed its I-PLEDGE program, in partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco laws.

I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and then pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, enter establishments in an attempt to buy tobacco, Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties include a $135 fine for a first offense, a $325 fine for a second offense, and a $645 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

Handing out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program. The emphasis is on education and keeping illegal tobacco products out of the hands of our youth. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95-percent.

