IBS-Friendly Dessert

SHEFFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Chestnut Inn’s Chef Monika Sudakov demonstrates how to create a dessert that is tailored for sensitive stomachs. Additionally, part of Chef Monika’s mission is to share what she’s learned about how to eat well to foster brain wellness, better moods all while she tailors her dishes due to sensitivity issues.

Here is a link to Sudadov’s content on the mentioned website The Mighty.com. Or put the following in the browser: https://themighty.com/u/monika-sudakov/

IBS Recipes-Coconut Panna Cotta with Berries

Yields: 4 Servings

1 pkg gelatin

3 TBSP cold water

1 cup coconut yogurt

1 1/2 cups coconut cream

1/3 cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup fresh raspberries or strawberries that have been cut into quarters

4 TBSP toasted shaved almonds

Directions:

Place the gelatin in a small bowl and stir in cold water. Allow to sit for 10 mins. Combine the coconut yogurt, 3/4 cup coconut cream, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice in a medium bowl. Whisk together. Place the maple syrup and remaining 3/4 cup coconut cream in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium low heat. Add the dissolved gelatin and allow to sit until the gelatin has melted into the hot liquid, approx 5 mins. Pour hot gelatin coconut maple mixture into the coconut yogurt mixture and whisk well to combine. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve and divide evenly amongst 4 1-cup glass or ceramic ramekins. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to allow the custard to set. To serve, scoop the Panna Cotta out onto a plate upside down and garnish with fresh berries and shaved almonds.

